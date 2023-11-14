Tega Cay Fire Department’s Marine 2 ready for launch

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Tega Cay Fire Department holding a special boat launch for the Marine 2.

The boat, formerly known as Marine 6, had been out of commission for more than 10 years due to multiple repairs needed for it to be operational.

The Tega Cay Fire Department says the boat, now known as Marine 2, is part of its expansion of the Flat Water Program.

They say the program is designed to provide support for lake related incidents.

Currently, the Charlotte and Steele Creek fire departments offer services in Lake Wylie, and with the addition of Marine 2, Tega Cay can now offer assistance on the water.