Teens transported to hospital after chase ends in crash

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Late Tuesday night, February 28, three teens were transported to a hospital after a police chase ends with the car lands in a concrete culvert in Fort Mill.

Authorities tell us the chase began on I-77 around 10 pm and ended when the teens crashed in a culvert on Springfield Parkway near the entrance to Springfield Middle School.

York County Deputies, who assisted the SC Highway Patrol, said the car caught fire and one of the teens was thrown from the car. Deputies began life-saving measures after pulling the teens from the car.

The names, and the extent of their injuries, has not been released at this time.

The SC Highway Patrol continues to investigate.