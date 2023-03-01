CN2 Today: Flower Bar, new exhibit, & Mental Health Minute!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today, host Renee O’Neil and co-host Jenna Woods talk to American Idol contestant, Aiden Adair from Clover over Zoom about what it is like to be on the show and living out his dream.

Plus, we get a taste of the new Flower Bar Fort Mill!

And the Native American Studies Center in Lancaster has a new exhibit called “Woven Together: Fiber Art within Special Collections”. We get a look at what’s on display and speak to one of the artist.

NAMI Piedmont Tri-County is back in the studio for this month’s Mental Health Minute. Executive Director, Robert White talks about the non-profit’s upcoming Lancaster location, upcoming fundraisers and the need for Mental Health crisis stabilization beds in South Carolina.

Join the conversation by clicking the video above!