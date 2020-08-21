Teen Sent To Hospital After Shooting In Rock Hill, Police Say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A teenager was shot in Rock Hill late this morning, Rock Hill Police say.

Around 11:50, police were called to the 1100 block of Chandler Drive where they found an 18-year-old male victim with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Dispatch was told numerous gunshots were fired at the scene.

While officers were en route, a victim told dispatch he was shot during the incident.

The victim was transported by EMS to Piedmont Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

The Rock Hill Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 803-329-7293.