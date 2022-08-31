Suspected Murderer Arrested After Being on Run Since March

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – A Chester man wanted for the murder of two people is now in police custody, officials say.

Chester County Sheriff officials say within the past hour, Vangereil Dretreckes Miller was taken by federal, state, and local law enforcement in Fort Worth, Texas.

Miller has been on the run since March 2022 after deputies say he killed two people, Kevin Feaster and Shonta Neely.

Miller is facing two murder charges as well as Possession of a Weapon by a Violent Felon and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Officials say Miller will be brought back to South Carolina in the days ahead.

The sheriff’s office wanted to thank the following agencies for assisting in this investigation: