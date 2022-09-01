CN2 Business Spotlight – Kung Fu Tea

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new trend has found it’s way into York County nestled between Fort Mill and Tega Cay. and it’s not your usual beverage shop.

Kung Fu Teate goes beyond the traditional tea, they’re part of a new pop culture trend that is bursting with flavor.

They say the beverages refresh your senses with a combination of toppings such as tapioca balls and mango jellies to give a burst of flavor.

Assistant Store Manager CeCilia Tran says Asian Pop Culture continues to be a fan favorite of the younger generation and bubble teas are all the rage.

Every drink is freshly brewed and made to order.

you can choose from classic teas, fruit teas, strawberry lemonade and slushies while also choosing your sugar and ice levels. but don’t get overwhelmed, they’ll walk you through it.

Assistant Manager, Kung Fu TeaCe Cilia Tran “We have Boba you can’t find Boba just anywhere at any different shop. They are little tapioca balls that are really chewy really sweet and put them in any drink that you like. Anyone from Kids to Adults love it and you pretty much can nto get it from anywhere else. We have our drink called the cocoa cream wow with brown sugar boba with cocoa powder. Come in and try it.”

They call it a beverage desert you can enjoy any time of the day.

dairy, gluten and Caffeine free options are available as are vegan drinks.

Kung Fu Tea is located on Hwy 160 just past Pleasant Road going into Tega Cay. They are open Monday through Saturday from 11 am until 9 and on Sunday noon to 8 pm.

Visit Website for Drink Details KungFuTea.com