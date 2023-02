FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Community Playhouse is hosting a Super Bowl Improv Show and your invited!

The improve, The Single Life VS The Married Life, will run throughout the evening of the Super Bowl competing to see which lifestyle is better.

The fun is set for Saturday, February 11th from 8pm – 9:45pm

tickets are 12 dollars, $15 at the door.

Want to go?

