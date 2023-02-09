Students participate in district safety summit

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill School District holding its first ever Student Safety Summit with students coming from all three high schools in the district.

This summit allowed young people to collaborate with the district when it comes to the safety protocols schools follow during emergencies.

The students chosen for this summit completed an interest form and the district picked them from different backgrounds such as athletes, musician, active members of the school and non active members of the school.

The students got the chance to make safety plans, take part in fun skits, and even discuss their opinions when it comes to school safety with their school’s principal.

Fort Mill School District Coordinator, Safety & Emergency Services Rich Todd said, “It’s information from a students perspective that a lot of time we miss, as adults we have different mind set, different set of references that we look at, so it’s refreshing to hear from the students. They are the ones that live this every day and school safety is the up most importance for them as is us, but they seem to be really enjoying the opportunity to share their thoughts with us and be heard.”

Catawba Ridge High School Student Elijah Peters said, “I mean we are all one big district right? I feel like for us, stuff that happen at NAFO doesn’t happen at Catawba, and stuff that happen at Catawba doesn’t happen at Fort Mill, and it’s good because we can all use our ideas and give it to them and when we do that we will all be better than the day before.”

While this is the first year the Fort Mill School District has held a summit like this, district leaders are hopeful to make this an annual event.