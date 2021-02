ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) The Woman’s Club of Rock Hill is once again offering its Super Bowl Super Dips for your football get togethers!

There are 7 dips to choose from, all homemade by the women of the Woman’s Club of Rock Hill.

The dips come in a 16 OZ. container for only $7.00.

Pick up is Saturday, February 6th from 11 AM until 2 PM in front of Nishie G’s at 727 Dilworth Lane in Rock Hill.

Call (803) 328-8888 to order today.