SummerFest Squeezing in Final Summer Fun Event

CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of York squeezed in one final festival before the end of Summer with their ever popular, well attended SummerFest Festival.

The 39th Festival included 270 vendors, a motorcycle and car show, a monster BMX stunt show, a kids zone and so much more. The most exciting addition to this year’s show was the Netflix show’s Stranger Things Ferris Wheel.

Organizers say they anticipated around 20,000 people were in attendance to celebrate the last weekend of Summer.

SummerFest says its goal is to be South Carolina’s largest One-Day festival.

August 29, 2022 Lucas McFadden/Caroline Hasty