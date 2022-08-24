Summerfest Bringing Famous “Stranger Things” Ferris Wheel to York

YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – We are in York getting ready for Summerfest where we will explain why fans of “Stranger Things” will want to see one special attraction at this year’s event.

Fans of the Netflix hit show “Stranger Things” may recognize the 60-foot-high Ferris wheel positioned in downtown York this weekend. The Ferris Wheel has been featured in several episodes of the famous show.

In their 39th year, leaders are hoping to have huge crowds to bring Summerfest back to it’s most attended event in South Carolina.

