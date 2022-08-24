The Freshest of Ingredients to Create a Delicious Lunch Experience

YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If your headed to Summerfest this weekend you must stop in to Congress Street Cafe located in Yorkville Marketplace which features sandwiches and salads along with a charcuterie selection.

Chef and owner Steve Pacello said, “We use nothing but Boar’s Head products so everything is nice and fresh. And we get our bread from the Breadsmith in Fort Mill.”

Congress Street Cafe is open 10 am to 9 pm Thursday through Saturday. And, noon until 5 pm on Sundays.

