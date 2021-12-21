Students Shave Teacher’s Face to Raise Money for a Single Mother Battling Cancer

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Legion Collegiate Academy teacher, Lance Roberts, participated in No Shave November by not shaving his face during the entire month.

He challenged students to donate money that would go to a family impacted by cancer.

The top student donors would then get the chance to shave Roberts’ face as a reward, but the real winner was, Latressy Barber, who is a single mother to 5 kids ranging in age from 11 to 17.

She is currently battling Stage 4 Colon Cancer.

The student body at Legion Collegiate raised more than $3,500 for the Barber Family.