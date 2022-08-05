Students Get a Preview of Life in Kindergarten

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Dropping your child off at their first day of school can be hard for everyone.

Rock Hill School District is helping to ease that transition by giving parents and kids a preview of what life in Kindergarten will look like.

It’s called Kindercamp and its a 2 day orientation that lets new students get a taste of school life without the pressure of a full day in class.

CN2’s Zane Cina stopping by Old Pointe Elementary as Parents prepare to say goodbye to their kids at the school doors.

