City Asking to be Dismissed from Lawsuit

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The failed Carolina Panthers practice facility and headquarters are still being debated in a courtroom.

The City of Rock Hill is asking a judge to dismiss the City in the York County’s lawsuit as a Tepper Defendants.

York County and the Panthers claim the main issue with the project was Rock Hill did not issue the required bonds, but the City of Rock Hill claimed for months now there was no requirement for it to issue the bonds.

The city used that reasoning to explain why it wants this case against it dismissed.

York County included Rock Hill in its lawsuit because it blames the city for the demise of the project that led to the county losing its money.

