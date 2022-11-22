Students Get A lesson In Kindness During Springfield Middle School’s Day Of Service

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Springfield Middle School is getting a head start on the holidays by giving their community something to be thankful for.

More than 600 students participated in a day of service for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.

The day follows the schools shared reading experience and looks to teach students lessons in things like volunteering and the power of kindness.

Each student participated in a project at one of 22 organizations around York, Chester, and Mecklenburg Counties. These organizations included other schools, Miracle Park, Anne Spring’s Close Greenway, and many more.

CN2’s Zane Cina getting to work with students at Fort Mill Cooperative Preschool as they clean up and reorganized.