Students, Bus Driver Ok After Morning Crash in Clover

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina Highway Patrol and the York County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wreck Tuesday morning involving a school bus.

The accident happened at Salem Drive and Charlotte Hwy in the Clover area, according to authorities.

The crash was blocking three lanes, but all have reopened.

According to the Clover School District, students were on board on the way to Crowders Creek Elementary School. All students and the bus driver are okay, and no injuries have been reported, according to Bryan Dillion with the Clover School District.

According to the school district, the bus was struck by a truck as the bus turned onto Highway 274 from the Marlin Bay community.

Officials say the bus had front-end damage and had to be towed.

Officials say the bus was being directed to turn onto Hwy. 274 by a traffic controller when it was struck by the truck.

It is unknown at this time if there were any other injuries as a result of the crash. We are working to learn more from South Carolina Highway Patrol.

More from Clover School District:

CSD reminds community members to drive safely around school buses and to follow the direction of traffic controllers. This is critically important to ensure the safety of our students, staff and community.

Crowders Creek administrators have concluded collecting names of the students on the bus at the time of the accident and contacting their parents directly. The safety and security of all CSD students and staff is our top priority.