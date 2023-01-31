Valentine Events In The Tri-County

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) How will you spend Valentine’s Day with your sweetheart? Below are some ways the Tri-County is celebrating this year.

Jazzin’ Through the City

The Cultural Arts Center and Southern Dish 101

Saturday, February 4th

226 S. Main Street Lancaster

$100 per person – 4 course meal and Jazz Concert

Click Here for More Information

Flowers, Fondue AND candles?

The Mercantile

Thursday, February 9

130 W White Street, Rock Hill

Workshop – $75 and $120

Click Here for More Information

Valentine’s Banquet

Faith Family Christian Center

Friday, February 10 | 3483 Homestead Rd Rock Hill

$30 per person

Register on our website www.faithfamilycc.net or at our church office

Valentine’s Dinner and Carriage Rides

Anne Springs Close Greenway at the Canteen

February 10th, 11th and 14th |5:00 pm – 7:50 pm

$230 per couple – 4 course meal and carriage ride

Click Here For More Information

Cupid Cuties Family Dance

Southern Dish 101

Saturday, February 11 | 5 pm – 8 pm

226 S. Main Street Lancaster, SC 29720

Click Here for More Information

Valentine’s Paint with the Goats

Fishing Creek Creamery

Saturday, February 11 | 11 am – 2pm

3694 Fishing Creek Church Road, Chester

Click Here for More Information

Valentine’s Dance

Crescent Shrine Club York County

Saturday, February 11 | 6 pm – Midnight

2065 McConnells Hwy, Rock Hill

$80 a couple, Call 803-659-6777 for tickets

Joint Worship Service & Valentines Potluck

The Body~A Church for Anybody

Sunday, February, 12 | 10:30 AM

2115 Ebenezer Rd, Rock Hill

Valentine’s Day Stop Light Party

Amor Artis Brewing

Tuesday, February 14 | 6 pm – 10 pm

204 Main Street Suite 101 Fort Mill

So what color are you? | Click Here to Learn More

Valentines Celebration

HarborChase of Rock Hill

Tuesday, February 14 | 6 pm

1611 Constitution Boulevard Rock Hill

RSVP by Mon., February 13th at 803-900-3775

Click Here to Learn More

Private Valentine’s Carriage Rides in Old Town Rock Hill

Southern Breezes Carriages & Charlotte Center City Carriage Tours, Old Town Rock Hill, SC and Bridger Medlin

Friday Feb 10 5-9 , Sat Feb 11 3-9, Sun Feb 12 12-5, Tues Feb 14 5-10

Amelie’s French Bakery | 157 E. Main Street, Rock Hill

Click Here to Learn More