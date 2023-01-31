Valentine Events In The Tri-County

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) How will you spend Valentine’s Day with your sweetheart? Below are some ways the Tri-County is celebrating this year.
Jazzin’ Through the City
The Cultural Arts Center and Southern Dish 101
Saturday, February 4th
226 S. Main Street Lancaster
$100 per person – 4 course meal and Jazz Concert
Flowers, Fondue AND candles?
The Mercantile
Thursday, February 9
130 W White Street, Rock Hill
Workshop – $75 and $120
Valentine’s Banquet
Faith Family Christian Center
Friday, February 10 | 3483 Homestead Rd Rock Hill
$30 per person
Register on our website www.faithfamilycc.net or at our church office
Valentine’s Dinner and Carriage Rides
Anne Springs Close Greenway at the Canteen
February 10th, 11th and 14th |5:00 pm – 7:50 pm
$230 per couple – 4 course meal and carriage ride
Cupid Cuties Family Dance
Southern Dish 101
Saturday, February 11 | 5 pm – 8 pm
226 S. Main Street Lancaster, SC 29720
Valentine’s Paint with the Goats
Fishing Creek Creamery
Saturday, February 11 | 11 am – 2pm
3694 Fishing Creek Church Road, Chester
Valentine’s Dance
Crescent Shrine Club York County
Saturday, February 11 | 6 pm – Midnight
2065 McConnells Hwy, Rock Hill
$80 a couple, Call 803-659-6777 for tickets
Joint Worship Service & Valentines Potluck
The Body~A Church for Anybody
Sunday, February, 12 | 10:30 AM
2115 Ebenezer Rd, Rock Hill
Valentine’s Day Stop Light Party
Amor Artis Brewing
Tuesday, February 14 | 6 pm – 10 pm
204 Main Street Suite 101 Fort Mill
Valentines Celebration
HarborChase of Rock Hill
Tuesday, February 14 | 6 pm
1611 Constitution Boulevard Rock Hill
RSVP by Mon., February 13th at 803-900-3775
Private Valentine’s Carriage Rides in Old Town Rock Hill
Southern Breezes Carriages & Charlotte Center City Carriage Tours, Old Town Rock Hill, SC and Bridger Medlin
Friday Feb 10 5-9 , Sat Feb 11 3-9, Sun Feb 12 12-5, Tues Feb 14 5-10
Amelie’s French Bakery | 157 E. Main Street, Rock Hill
