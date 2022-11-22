Student Athletes Volunteer To Feed Those In Need

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Pathways Community Center held its Thanksgiving Community Lunch on campus.

Those who showed up were given a special meal, as Rock Hill’s own Jennie Mae’s Southern Cuisine donated the traditional thanksgiving meal with everything from turkey to cake.

The volunteers coming from Northwestern High school as a group of cheerleaders and football players took the initiative to sign up to serve the lunch.

It all started with 9th grader Lyric Hall – she says it opened her eyes to the lives of others. Hall says she hopes to bring more of her classmates with her next year, and she’s thankful that Pathways and her school gave her the opportunity.