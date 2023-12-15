Stafford Park Christmas Light Show set to brighten hearts of those in need

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – For the 30th year neighbors in Stafford Park Neighborhood in Rock Hill plan to deck out their yards in lights and decor for their annual Christmas Light Show!

The light show takes place Friday, December 15th and Saturday, December 16th!

From 6 PM until 9 PM ride through and pick out your favorite house!

It is free to attend, but organizers ask those who stop by to bring an unwrapped toy, a canned good, or money to donate to the WRHI’s Toys for Happiness campaign and the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen.

More info: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100028153676950