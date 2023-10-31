Spooky Houses across York County bring their A-game to Halloween decorating

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As many are making their way out for trick or treating it’s not just about the candy, but also the sights.
Many houses going above and beyond when it comes to decorating their home this Halloween season.
CN2’s Ryan Folz making his way out to these spooky houses to show you some of the best from across York County.
While out trick or treating the York County Sheriff’s Office is remind people to stay safe while out this Halloween night by making sure your child is visible to drivers and checking what candy your child is taking.