SC Organization Gives Those With Special Needs, Developmental Delays Brighter Future

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — An organization is helping children and adults with developmental delays and special needs achieve success.

It’s called Bright Start and it serves thousands of families from the Tri-County to the upstate and even Columbia.

The community-based Bright Start provides services for children birth through age 5 who need early intervention.

The organization also offers services for children age three through adulthood with lifelong disabilities, as well as speech therapists for children birth through early teens.

Children receive intensive weekly visits, and parents even receive coaching on child development and how they’re coping mentally and emotionally.

The work is done in the individual’s natural environment, whether it’s a home, library or grandma’s house.

In York County, Bright Start serves 70 active families. But during COVID-19, the transition to virtual was no easy task.

“There has been a renewed motivation. Having the change of not being able to see our families face-to-face, was definitely something that we never expected,” Bonnie Shaw, case management supervisor for York County, said. “We as case management, we choose this career because we want to physically be there to help our families and when you’re doing it behind a screen, you are not feeling that same connection.”

“One of my families said you are our light. That may sound corny, but like the fact that I was able to give them something they never, didnt have before, even if it’s just a resource,” Bright Start Owner Beth Bunge said. “They wouldn’t have known that had I not been in the home or show them, or give them hope for that little baby born with extreme prematurity that’s doing well today.”

Bright Start began in 1999. Before the pandemic, it celebrated it’s 20th anniversary.

During normal times, it offers social events, like water activities, arts and crafts and even Easter egg hunts, so families can meet each other and discuss challenges.

Services are free, but you need to qualify for babynet or be eligible through the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.