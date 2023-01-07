Soup Kitchen Returns to In-Person Service for First Time Since 2020

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Bethel United Methodist Church has fired up its ovens to bring their soup back to Rock Hill.

The church kicked off the new year on Thursday, January 5th by opening the doors to it’s soup kitchen, marking the first time it’s held in-person meals since March of 2020.

CN2’s Zane Cina learning what’s on the menu as volunteers use food to find fellowship.

The soup kitchen will be open every Thursday through March 23rd between 11 A.M. and 2 P.M. They are located at 1232 Curtis street in Rock Hill.

Everyone who come swill be given a cup of soup, corn bread, a sandwich, dessert, and a drink.