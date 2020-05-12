Some Restaurants In SC Ready To Reopen, Others Can’t Accommodate Guidelines

CHESTER, S.C. — South Carolina is transitioning into phase II of reopening the state.

Starting on Monday, May 11th, restaurants are allowed to have limited dine-in services, but there are guidelines about space and physical distancing.

In the video above, CN2’s Indira Eskieva talks about some restaurants that are getting creative to keep people apart and others who say they can’t accommodate the guidelines just yet.

The Country Omelet is a Chester County staple and these last two months of take-out only have been hard hitting.

“We was barely getting by before with take-out,” Scotty Hill “You know, we’re not a take-out type of restaurant. We’re a sit down, enjoy, talk to your neighbors, and enjoy a good country meal.”

Hill says he’s grateful the governor is allowing restaurants to reopen indoor dining, but it comes with limitations. To follow guidelines, the Country Omelet divided booths with plywood and staff are wearing masks.

“Today is the first day back, and it’s been pretty good,” Hill says. “Still down of course, but it’s been better than it was.”

Guidelines set by the governor include 50% of posted occupancy, tables spaced 6 to 8 feet apart and additional cleaning and sanitizing.

Some restaurants, like Marco’s Pizza on Heckle Blvd in Rock Hill, are choosing to keep their dining room closed.

“Our dining room area is a little small, is a little crammed, so we don’t want to risk anyone coming in and not knowing they’re sick,” Jazmine Jenerette with Marco’s Pizza said.

Marco’s is still delivering and doing take-out. Like many restaurants, they are trying to figure out what their new normal looks like.

South Carolina has a full list of guidelines posted on governor.sc.gov.