Social Media Post Sparks Divide in Clover

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Community members speaking out at a council meeting after a Clover Police Officer posted what they say are controversial images on a personal Facebook page.

They say the posts were in regards to the death of Breonna Taylor and a situation in Wisconsin where actions taken by Kyle Rittenhouse resulted in the deaths of protesters.

Its an issue that leaders say is a first in this small town and is creating some division.

Clover’s mayor Greg Holmes saying, “Whether it was phone calls emails, a lot of citizens voiced their opinions concerning one of our officers post on Facebook.”

Officials say Officer Charlie Randell has worked at Clover’s Police Department for the last 7 years. These recent Facebook post sparking concern that’s led to an investigation calling the officers role into question.

“When an issue occurs with an employee then we obviously, myself and the department head that would be overseeing that employee, would undertake an investigation,” says Clover’s Town Administrator Allison Harvey.

Leaders saying about 15 community members coming out to this town’s most recent council meeting — to make their voices heard, about the police officers remarks. Some saying that they believe the officers should be held accountable for his actions, other saying that his impact on the community should first be taken into consideration.

“There are two sides to every story, there are two sides to every person and just because we may say something sometimes that might not reflect our character so well we need to take a look at the big picture and understand that our officers are people too,” says Clover Councilmember Amy Nivens.

A town resident who spoke out at the town council meeting, Nesbitt Economou, says, “I hear people say oh this doesn’t happen in Clover, and I think that that’s either naïve or being intellectually dishonest.”

Some community members have said it’s a first amendment issue while others believe…”If you’re in a position of power you also have responsibility. People talk about freedom of speech but they don’t talk about the responsibility that goes with that, because if you’re all freedom of speech and no responsibility then that very quickly just turns into hate speech,” says Ecomomou.

And as the wife of a Clover Police Officer Councilwoman Nivens, says she wants the community to remember Office Randell’s service.

“Officer Randall he is an upstanding officer and citizen, he serves on the board, a committee at his church at Saint Paul Methodist. He’s been a police officer for seven years he worked alongside of the fire department for six years he is a lifelong citizen here,” says Nivens. “I think that that alone speaks to Officer Randall’s character.”

This community’s leaders say they hope conversation on diversity and sensitivity will continue.

