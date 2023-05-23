“So all may eat.” – In-person dining reopens at Community Café location

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A sense of normalcy for those in the community who need a hot meal, now back on the table after the COVID pandemic in Lake Wylie.

The Community Café celebrating the grand re-opening of its café located at the Journey Church in Lake Wylie on Tuesday.

Those wanting a hot meal and some company, got to come in person and be served, all for free, no questioned asked.

The Community Café served those in need throughout the pandemic, but eating indoors was put on pause. The Community Café has been feeding people in-person at The Journey Church for the last five months since COVID, but Tuesday was the official grand-opening event.

Now more than 50 people are coming through the doors each Tuesday.

The Community Café has two other location, Sisk Memorial Baptist Church which serves on Thursdays and Lake Wylie Lutheran Church, which serves on Fridays. Volunteers also deliver food through their food truck and their own vehicles. Just at Journey Church alone, the café serves 1,500 meals each Tuesday.

The organization is ran without government funding, just donations. If you would like to volunteer, just visit their website. You can also call Constantine at (847) 452-0706, or Lance at (704) 756-7085.