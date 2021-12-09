Sixth Circuit Drug Court Graduate Starts Own Business

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Adult Drug Court Program within the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office which includes Lancaster, Chester and Fairfield Counties will continue, after receiving state funding along with all drug court programs in the state.

CN2 News reported on the diversion program back in 2017.

6th Circuit Solicitor Randy Newman says he wanted to bring it to the area in hopes to save the lives of drug addicts who have been in and out of jail because of their addiction.

Since 2017 10 people have graduated from the program.

One man not only graduated but is now giving back to those who helped him overcome drug addiction and get back to doing what he loves the most.

For 60 year old Billy Barnes of Lancaster. He’s now living life to the fullest.

“I was taking away from the Lancaster community. Now I’m in a position where I can give back”, says Billy.

Not too many years ago, life for Billy looked very different.

“I’ve tried all of them and mentally I was dead”, says Billy.

Billy says for 30 years he was addicted to drugs and in and out of jail.

“I had been involved so much, the system said oh we know. Lock him up. Over and over again”, says Billy.

When he finally hit rock bottom he landed here at the 6th circuit’s Adult Drug Court Program.

“From jail he sent me at least two letters and his mother I believe called me at least twice”, says Ben Dunlap.

Ben Dunlap is the coordinator and director of the diversion program that aims to help drug addicts overcome their addiction and become productive citizens in the community. Billy started in 2019.

“No it wasn’t easy. No I didn’t like it. Coming in I still had an urge to get high”, says Billy.

But after a lot of hard work, Billy graduated in October of this year. Solicitor Randy Newman says because of Billy’s hard work – they were able to remove 25 charges from his permanent record by expungement.

“If I could do anything to help, I wanted to do it. At the end of the day, if we save one life it is all worth it”, says Newman.

Now Billy spends his time working as a chef, something he’s always had a passion for.

“Now here I am catering to solicitors, lawyers judges”, says Billy.

Billy adding he now spends time with his family including grandchildren. The name of his business is Taste of J and B Catering Service. Anyone wanting to learn more about their catering services can call (803) 235-3984 or (803) 285-4218.

Solicitor Newman adding the drug court program is for the drug addict not the dealer, he believes dealers should be behind bars.

There are requirements involved to be part of this. To learn more about the program, reach out to the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office at 803-416-9367.

Also thanks to funding, Newman was able to hire an assistant to help Ben Dunlap with the program so court can be held in Fairfield and Chester Counties as well starting in January. Currently students from those communities have to commute to Lancaster.