Shooting At Rock Hill Apartment Complex Sends Two Teens To Hospital

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A shooting in Rock Hill sent two teens to the hospital on Monday.

Around 11 p.m., Rock Hill police were called to the 1900 block of Springsteen Road at the Pepper Ridge Apartments where multiple gunshots were heard.

Officers located several live rounds of ammunition in front of the 1907 building at Pepper Ridge Apartments.

Upon further investigation, several spent shell casings were located across the parking lot. Several vehicles and buildings were also damaged during the incident.

While officers were on scene, two 17-year-old victims arrived at Piedmont Medical Center with non-life threatening gunshot injuries from the shooting.

The Rock Hill Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 803 329-7293.