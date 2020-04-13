Gov. Henry McMaster, Emergency Officials Provide Update On Coronavirus And Severe Weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster and state public health and emergency officials are providing updates on the Coronavirus and the storms and tornadoes that wreaked havoc across South Carolina.

McMaster opened up his latest press conference talking COVID-19.

He says there are over 260,000 people who have lost their jobs. He says federal resources are just becoming available and should show up in people’s accounts “soon.” McMaster is also encouraging folks to go online and find resources that can help them through this.

He’s also announced a rejuvenation plan to get our economy started again. McMaster says healthcare workers have stepped up in great strength to get us where we are today. The governor believes complaisance has been good across the board.

“We have to keep on going and follow the advice that comes from the official sources, and I believe we will make great progress and come out of this very well,” McMaster said.

SC DHEC…



The agency is reporting 127 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, bringing the total number of people who tested positive to 3,439. SC DHEC also reports there are five new deaths, bringing the total number to 87. There is still no vaccine and half of the counties in the Palmetto State have experienced one or more deaths among its residents.

National Weather Service and SC DOT…

The tornadoes that tore through the state left 8 dead. The EF-3 tornadoes are the strongest in the state since 2011. National Weather Service crews will continue to do surveys to when it comes to confirmed tornadoes.

Most power outages will be fixed today, but could go in through tomorrow.

SC DOT says 2,500 trees came down across state roads. 70 percent will open today with the remaining 30 percent over the next day or so.