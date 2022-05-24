Sheriff’s Office Using Heat Pens to Fight Catalytic Converter Theft

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is finding new ways to fight against the Catalytic Converter Theft in the Lancaster area.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with businesses in the area mark the converters on vehicles in hope to deter the theft of the converters, and if stolen making them detectable. The Department is providing heat pens, at no cost, to businesses that will place a marking unique to the vehicles onto the catalytic converter.

Sheriff’s Barry Faile said, “We hope the knowledge that converters might be marked will deter thieves. If we locate a marked converter and can trace its movements, we can likely arrest the person who stole it or possessed it after it was stolen. We appreciate the help of the businesses who signed up for this program, and I encourage customers having their vehicles worked on at these businesses to have their catalytic converters marked for free.”

Faile says other ways to deter thieves is to park in well lighted and secured areas and by installing security cameras. He says to check vehicles frequently for signs of tampering or theft and immediately report damage to vehicles and suspicious activity.

The participating businesses are listed below.

803 Muffler & Brakes, 1253 Lynwood Drive, Lancaster

AAA Insurance & Travel, 9737 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land

A Lube Will Do, 1006 Fort Mill Highway, Indian Land

Burns Ford, 2001 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster

Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, 8455 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land

Fast Lube & Auto, 1723 Springdale Road, Lancaster

Goodyear Gemini Auto Service Center, 9798 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land

H & H Chevrolet, 7491 Kershaw Camden Highway, Kershaw

Havoline Xpress Lube, 1221 Highway 9 ByPass West, Lancaster

Havoline Xpress Lube, 9751 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land

Lancaster Motor Company, 1616 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster

Mavis Tire, 161 Jim Wilson Road, Indian Land

Meineke Car Care, 8795 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land

Mosteller Automotive & Alignment, 514 Mosteller Drive, Lancaster

NTB (National Tire, Brake & Battery), 2625 World Reach Drive, Indian Land

Tuffy Auto Service, 9909 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land

Wally’s Muffler & Brake, 1587 Lynwood Drive, Lancaster

Woodie Enterprises, Inc., 9528 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.