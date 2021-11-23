Sexual Assault Report in Resident Hall on Winthrop University Campus, Police Say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop University is investigating a sexual assault the school says happened in a residence hall on campus.

According to the university, the victim says she did not know the man who attacked her. It reportedly happened in Phelps Hall.

The reported assault apparently happened one week ago today, on November 16th around 10 AM.

A sketch and surveillance pictures of the suspect have now been released.

They do not believe the male is affiliated with the university.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20’s, around 6 feet tall, short brown hair, blue eyes, having light facial hair, and at the time was wearing a Carolina Panthers jacket.

A spokesperson for the campus says there is now added security on campus and long-term solutions are being examined. They also said police are working diligently on the current leads available and running them down.

An alert was also sent out to students last week.

Students start their Thanksgiving break tomorrow, Wednesday, November 24th.

You can leave an anonymous tip about this case through Crime Stoppers of York County by calling 1-877-409-4321, going online at CrimeStoppersofYorkCounty.com , or through the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a cash reward.