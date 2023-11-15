Several turkey drives coming to Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Details of three different Turkey Giveaways below:

Some may say there’s no Thanksgiving without turkey on the table, but Rock Hill’s Lead with Love Project understands making a holiday meal isn’t always cheap.

That’s why the non-profit organization is preparing to host its 5th annual Thanksgiving Giveaway. It’s an effort to help everyone set the table this holiday season.

Organization leaders say this year instead of handing out frozen turkeys, the non-profit will be giving away grocery store gift cards to allow people to get the necessities they need.

Those in need can register for free to receive a gift card by reaching out to the Lead with Love Project at (803) 620-1062 or email LeadwithLoveP@gmail.com

Organizers say in order to participate, registration must be completed before Saturday, November 18th, when the giveaway is set to begin starting at 11:00 a.m. at Rock Hill’s Fountain Park.

Plus, an area Rapper plans to hold his 5th Annual Turkey Drive.

Raphael Ratliff, known as Money Train, will be hand out 200 turkeys to 200 families in need on Sunday, November 19th from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at South Pointe High School.

Organizers confirm there will be games and the chance to win prizes such as laptops, flat screen TVs, gift cards, and much more.

Molina Healthcare of South Carolina, in partnership with Helping Others Progress through Education and Sunshine Pediatrics, will distribute 250 boxes packed with traditional Thanksgiving items like potatoes, collard greens and cranberries to York County residents.

Organizers say the food is available on a first come, first served basis.

Molina is funding the giveaway in support of H.O.P.E.’s Food Share program, which helps families access affordable produce once a month.

The Thanksgiving food box giveaway will take place Thursday, November 16th, from 10:00 am to 12:00 p.m. at Sunshine Pediatrics in Rock Hill.