Senator Lindsey Graham Tours Rock Hill Facility, Part of Plan to Bring Defense Industry

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The arms and defense industry could be coming to Rock Hill, and South Carolina lawmakers are in town to make sure it happens. Senator Lindsey Graham says the US government is working to strengthen the military. Part of the plan includes refitting navy ships with more lethal guns.

Now a Rock Hill company says it plans to enter the bid to manufacture those parts for the navy. CN2’s Indira Eskieva on tour of the Rock Hill facility with Senator Graham and Congressman Norman, and why they think this is good for the country and South Carolina.