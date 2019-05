LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Detectives with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a woman’s body was found behind a home in the 3800 block of Spirit Road in the Rich Hill community, which is close to Heath Springs.

Authorities say the body was found on the steps behind the vacant home. Detectives say they’re not sure if the woman died on the scene, or if her body was moved to the home after her death.

Autopsy results are pending.