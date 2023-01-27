Second Man Charged in Shooting Death of Lancaster Man

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Department has charged another in the shooting death of Nathaniel Eugene White at 1704 John Street on January 4.

Deputies tell us Rickevious Debriek Durham, 20, of Rock Hill was the driver of the car that brought Corey Deonta Baker, Jr., 24, of York County who was charged last week with Murder in connection with the death of White who the men intended to rob.

PRESS RELEASE: Update

A second man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of Nathaniel Eugene White at 1704 John Street on January 4. was taken into custody Monday, January 23, after speaking with investigators at the sheriff’s office. He was served with a warrant charging him with Murder and was booked into the Lancaster County Detention Center. His bond was denied later Monday. His photograph is attached.

Investigators believe Durham was the driver of the car that brought Baker to the scene. The men intended to rob Mr. White. After the shooting, Baker ran from the outbuilding with a handgun and got into the car being driven by Durham. The two sped away from the scene.

Additional warrants charging both Baker and Durham with Attempted Armed Robbery and one charging Durham with Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime are being obtained and will be served upon each of them in the detention center.

Sheriff Barry Faile said, “The task force investigators did an excellent job in running down the many leads they developed, identifying the players, and getting both of them into custody for this homicide. I again express my thanks to our folks and the personnel of all the other agencies that assisted us with this investigation and the apprehension of these defendants.”

(All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.)

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

Related Story by CN2 News. Click Here.