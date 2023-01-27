Wanted Man in Lancaster Turns Himself In

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A man wanted on drug and weapons charges has turned himself in.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says Darrell Shropshire is now in custody and additional warrants charged Shropshire with Assault and Battery and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle were also attached to his booking.

The gunfire exchange stems back to a confrontation between Shropshire and three men he reported were breaking into his shed at his home on Artemis place in Kershaw last week.

Bond has been denied.

PRESS RELEASE:

Darrell Shropshire turned himself in to authorities late Tuesday, January 24, 2023, and was booked into the Lancaster County Detention Center on the above drug and weapons charges. Additional warrants charging Shropshire with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime, and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle were served upon him at that time. Shropshire appeared before a magistrate Wednesday morning, and bond was denied. He remains in the detention center.

The latter three charges arose from the confrontation between Shropshire and the three men he reported were breaking into his shed. After gunfire was initially exchanged, the men left the area in an automobile. As they left, additional shots were fired by Shropshire. As previously reported, the man found with the apparent gunshot wound in Chesterfield County is still believed to one of the men at Shropshire’s property during this incident. He has not been charged with any crimes at this time. Investigators with the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force continue to investigate the reported burglary and the exchange of gunfire to identify all those involved and determine appropriate charges. Evidence recovered in the case is being examined. Additional information about the investigation cannot be released at this time.

“Shropshire is in jail, and his bond has been denied,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “His narcotics charges and his charges related to the shooting are serious. This is a very active investigation, and we expect to make additional charges on other people at the conclusion of the investigation. I encourage anyone with information about this case to call us.”

A reported burglary early Thursday morning, January 19, 2023, led to two men being shot and a drug trafficking investigation. At 2:53 Thursday morning deputies of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 204 Artemis Place, Kershaw, where they found Darrell D’Shawn Shropshire, age 39, in his yard armed with two handguns and bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound to his right leg. Shropshire reported that his dog was barking and when he went outside to investigate, he found three men breaking into an outbuilding on his property. Shropshire and one or more of the men exchanged gunfire, and Shropshire was shot. Shropshire was treated by personnel of Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services and transported to a medical facility for treatment. His injury is not life threatening.

Members of the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force and the sheriff’s office crime scene unit responded. The scene was secured. A search warrant for the property was obtained. Evidence at the scene indicated a second person might have been shot. Later Thursday morning investigators learned a man from Chesterfield County had been found at a relative’s home in Chesterfield County suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to a medical facility for treatment where he remains. His injury is not life threatening. The man is believed by investigators to be one of the men accused of breaking into Shropshire’s outbuilding. Investigators are actively investigating the burglary and shootings to identify all those involved and to determine appropriate charges for the events that occurred at Shropshire’s home.

During the initial search at Shropshire’s property, investigators discovered drug related evidence which led to a second search warrant for narcotics. Agents of the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force responded to conduct the second search. They found and seized 287 grams of suspected Cocaine, 142 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, 217 grams of suspected Marijuana, suspected psilocybin mushrooms, and a large number of controlled substance pills. They also seized several firearms and $18,939.00 cash. Warrants charging Shropshire with the below offenses have been obtained:

Trafficking Cocaine

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Substance

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Substance (nine counts)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Possession of a Prescription Drug without a Prescription

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime (two counts)

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance in Proximity to a School/Park.

Shropshire has not yet been taken into custody. His photograph and a photograph of the items seized are attached.

“This incident kept us very busy yesterday,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We were on scene in Kershaw and in Chesterfield County and sent personnel to a hospital in Charlotte. We do not yet know all the circumstances behind these events, but we do know all the ingredients for this very violent incident were present – drugs, money, guns, and people willing to go to great lengths to further their criminal intentions. I am confident our investigators will identify all those involved, and we intend to make appropriate charges against all those who participated.”

(All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.)

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

