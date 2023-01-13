“Second Career” Nurse at PMC Fort Mill Says She, “Found Her Calling”

 

 

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Leaders with Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill say they have several nurses throughout their hospital who use to have another career but decided to take on nursing, saying its a “calling”.

The career change coming at a good time as many hospitals here locally and nationally face nurse shortages.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil tags along with one Labor and Delivery nurse who explains why she left the education field to care for others.

Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill is having a hiring event. It will be Thursday, January 26th in Fort Mill. To learn more, visit: Hiring Event

 

