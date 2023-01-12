SC Longest Running MLK Parade is set for this Weekend in York

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Western Chapter of the York County NAACP is holding it’s 42nd annual MLK Parade in down town York.

When it first began they only had a couple entries and now their parade has grown with over 90 groups that participate.

During the parade you will get to see local business, marching bands from surrounding schools, and even dance teams.

This parade is the longest running MLK parade in the state, and it takes place Saturday January 14th at 1:00 P.M. The parade starts on East Madison Street and ends at Jefferson Field.