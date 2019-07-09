Seasonal Changes in Retail

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Although independence day was just last week retailers and farmers haven’t wasted any time prepping for the holidays. Local farmers have started breeding and taking orders for Thanksgiving turkeys. Stores are already ordering and displaying their fall and Christmas merchandise. CN2’s Rachel Richardson is getting in the spirit.
