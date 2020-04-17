SC DNR Offers More Information On Governor McMaster’s Revised Order To Reopen Boat Ramps

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster is offering South Carolinians a glimmer of hope that life will soon return to normal.

On Thursday, he revised a previous executive order and reopened boat ramps that were closed because of COVID-19.

The change went into effect Friday at noon. People can now use public landings to launch and retrieve their boats.

According to the department of natural resources, what is NOT changing is strict social distancing rules.

Unless it’s family from the same household, only two people are allowed on boats together.

That number used to be three people.

Beaching or rafting of boats on sandbars, lakeshores, riverbanks or islands is also not allowed.

Boats must be underway at all times unless your fishing or there is another important circumstance.

“It’s warmer weather and people are going to want to go to the lake more, so always practice safety, think about their safety equipment and get their boat ready for the season,” Jeff Vissage said.

Vissage is with the Department of Natural Resources.

Piers, docks and wharfs, as well as public beach accesses, will stay closed.