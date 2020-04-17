Person Found Dead In Burning Home In Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A person was found dead inside a burning home in Chester County on Thursday.

Around 9:15 p.m., firefighters with Chester County E-911 Dispatch Center were called to a home at 1325 Old York Road in Chester.

Once firefighters extinguished the blaze, they found a body that has not yet been identified.

Currently, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the Chester County Fire Service, the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Chester County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

More details will be released as they become available.