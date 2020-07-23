SC DHEC Launches “Mask Up” Statewide Campaign For Young People To Stop Spread Of COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is asking South Carolinians to “Mask Up” as part of a new statewide campaign aimed at encouraging youth and young adults to embrace wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In South Carolina, young adults between the ages of 21-30 currently make up 22 percent of all confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, and those ages 11-20 make up 11 percent of confirmed cases. This data follows national trends that indicate a growing number of young adults and youth are testing positive for COVID-19.

“Most of the virus spreads through the air in drops of moisture when the person contagious with the virus breaths, talks, coughs or sneezes,” said Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC physician and medical consultant. “Wearing a mask over the nose and mouth collects and traps some of those droplets and reduces the amount of virus someone puts out into the air around them. It doesn’t filter out all of the virus, however, which is why social distancing is very important along with wearing masks. By reducing the amount of virus put out into the air, we reduce the chances that those sharing a space will encounter enough virus to become infected.”

To help stop the spread in the Palmetto State, DHEC has created free, reliable COVID-19 mask content that anyone can share on social media to encourage their friends and followers to wear a face covering in public. Social media posts, graphics and videos to be shared online can be found at scdhec.gov/staySCstrong.