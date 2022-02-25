Saying Goodbye to Billy Dunlap

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Visit York County is saying goodbye to its President and CEO. Billy Dunlap is leaving York County to become the Director of Sports Tourism for Visit Greenville, SC.

During his four years here with Visit York County, Dunlap says he is most proud of the branding of Visit York County, making the county a destination for tourists instead of a place where they just pass through.

Dunlap says in his first six months on the job he lost 50 percent of his budget. He says with tourism, it’s not a typical business where you can plan day to day or week to week, instead you are planning many years out.

