Savory Scoop – 65 years of BBQ at Lesslie Fire & Rescue

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) -For many, BBQ is a South Carolina is a delicacy! If you stop by Lesslie Fire & Rescue in York County, you may just agree!

The department has been cooking up thousands of pounds of BBQ for the last 65 years.

For one weekend a year, firefighters spend countless hours making the meat, along with all the fixings!

The money raised in their BBQ and bake sale goes towards life-saving equipment for the department.

You can try the famous BBQ by the plate or pound today, Friday, Feb. 2nd until 8 PM. Firefighters will also be selling it by the pound on Saturday, Feb. 3rd until they run out.

Want to try it? Stop by 3191 Lesslie Hwy, Rock Hill.

