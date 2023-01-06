S.C. Supreme Court Strikes Down Fetal Heartbeat Act

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The South Carolina Supreme Court announced on Tuesday the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat Act that would ban abortion at about 6 weeks violates the state’s constitutional right to privacy. According to the Associated Press, the decision was a vote 3 to 3.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke out about the Supreme Court’s decision, says, “ Our State Supreme Court has found a right in our Constitution which was never intended by the people of South Carolina. With this opinion, the Court has clearly exceeded its authority. The people have spoken through their elected representatives multiple times on this issue. I look forward to working with the General Assembly to correct this error.”

In February 2021, McMaster signed the bill into law. The bill requires doctors to perform ultrasounds, if a heartbeat in the fetus is detected the abortion can only be performed if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest, if the mother’s life is in danger or other extreme cases.

Lawsuits were made by Planned Parenthood and others almost immediately following.

South Carolina Attorney General, Allan Wilson also released a statement about Thursday’s decision saying, ” We respectfully, but strongly, disagree with the Court’s riling. We’re working with the Governor’s office and legislature to review all our available options moving forward.”

White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre posted on Twitter a response saying, “We are encouraged by South Carolina’s Supreme Court ruling today on the state’s extreme and dangerous abortion ban. Women should be able to make their own decisions about their bodies.”