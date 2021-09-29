Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte Celebrates 10 Yr. Anniversary

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CN2 TODAY) – As Childhood Cancer Awareness Month comes to an end, we are getting a look at how the Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte helps families from right here in the Tri-County have a “home away from home” as their child is going through treatments for cancer or other illnesses in area medical facilities.

The nonprofit in Charlotte is celebrating its 10 year anniversary.

In the last decade its served 5,000 families. More than 300 of those families coming right from Chester, York and Lancaster counties.

In the video above, we get an inside at the house.

There are plenty of ways to support the Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte.

Just visit https://www.rmhofcharlotte.org/ for more information.