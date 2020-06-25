Rock Hill’s MyRide Continuing To Take Essential Routes To Serve the Community

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Many local businesses, organizations and even city departments have been affected by COVID-19 and Rock Hill’s new bus system has been no exception.

MyRide is taking steps to offset changes in its ridership and to keep it’s riders and employees safe.

“There’s now a hand sanitizing stations, we only utilize the rear door. So what we used to disinfect the bus is an electrostatic disinfecting gun which basically disinfects the bus to hospital grade. Once we disinfect, the bus does have to sit for two hours before it can be occupied by any driver or any passengers,” says the City of Rock Hill’s Transit Administrator, Erick Hawkins.

Hawkins says, “well, the downtown loop was one of our lowest numbers on rounds we cut out the 9 P.M. service on Fridays as well. Really, what we want to focus on is essential trips.”

Leaders saying that safety is their top priority on this bus system right now. And although their overall ridership is down about 50%. They say they are still seeing a turnout in ridership from essential workers and people who have appointments and need to get around town.

Michael Tibbs, a MyRide operator says, “I’ve noticed the compassion for others, other riders –since the ridership count can be lower on the bus other people will let other people that they know have to go to work and the seniors, they’ll let them ride and they’ll wait for the next bus.”

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is on a MyRide bus finding out more about new policies and how routes have been impacted.