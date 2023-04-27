Rock Hill woman sentenced to 35 years behind bars for role in drunk driving accident

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In a York County Criminal Court a 31 year old Rock Hill woman chose to plead guilty to drunk driving.

That woman is Rolesha Spears, who in October of 2021 drove into oncoming traffic on Interstate-77, leading to a crash into another car, killing four people, including the her own 5-year old daughter who was sitting unbuckled in the front passenger seat.

Spears ultimately receiving 25 years in prison for the four DUI charges and an additional 10 years for child endangerment.

CN2’s Zane Cina in the courtroom learning why a judge says this is one of the worst cases he’s ever seen.