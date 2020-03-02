CN2 News
News
Sports
Politics
CN2 On Demand
CN2 Today
PMC Today
Ask the Pharmacist
Cooking
Digger’s BC
Fashion
Fitness
Healthcare
CN2 Xtra
City Minute
Crime to Court
HSF “GAME OF THE WEEK”
HSF Schedule/Watch
HSF Spirit Video Showdown
Real Estate Show
Special Segments
2 Your Health
Athlete of the Week
Business Spotlight
Carolina Connection
Cold Case Files
CN2 at the Movies
CN2 Tailgate Challenge
Founders Friday Night Flashback
Hometown Hero
Picture of the Day
Shop Local
CN2 Info
About Us
Appearance Request
CN2 Internship/Employment
Contact Us
News Team
Advertising
Tour Request
Featured Links
Search
CN2 News
60.9
F
Rock Hill, US
Monday, March 2, 2020
CN2 Today begins at 11:30am
CN2 News begins at 6:00pm
CN2 News
News
Sports
Politics
CN2 On Demand
CN2 Today
PMC Today
Ask the Pharmacist
Cooking
Digger’s BC
Fashion
Fitness
Healthcare
CN2 Xtra
City Minute
Crime to Court
HSF “GAME OF THE WEEK”
HSF Schedule/Watch
HSF Spirit Video Showdown
Real Estate Show
Special Segments
2 Your Health
Athlete of the Week
Business Spotlight
Carolina Connection
Cold Case Files
CN2 at the Movies
CN2 Tailgate Challenge
Founders Friday Night Flashback
Hometown Hero
Picture of the Day
Shop Local
CN2 Info
About Us
Appearance Request
CN2 Internship/Employment
Contact Us
News Team
Advertising
Tour Request
Featured Links
Rock Hill Sports and Events Center Preview
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
CN2 Today
CN2 Today – Monday, March 2nd
CN2 News
Joe Biden Projected Winner of South Carolina Primary
CN2 News
York County Interchanges
CN2 News
Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg Takes Campaign To Rock Hill Ahead Of Primary
CN2 News
CN2 Newscast 2/28/20
Carolina Connection
Carolina Connection: Stewart Law Offices Assisting Those With Medical Debt
Top Story
CN2 News
Tega Cay Boy Finds Loaded Gun In Backyard, Police Have Urgent...
February 28, 2020
TEGA CAY, S.C. -- A 7-year-old in Tega Cay is being honored for his heroic actions. Last week, Andrew Moore, his two siblings and a...
Featured Stories
Tega Cay Boy Finds Loaded Gun In Backyard, Police Have Urgent...
February 28, 2020
York County Interchanges
February 29, 2020
6-Year-Old Rock Hill Boy Named A Hero After Saving Dad’s Life
February 27, 2020
© 2019 CN2 News. All Rights Reserved.
Edit with Live CSS