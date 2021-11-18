Rock Hill Schools Work to Recruit Bus Drivers, Exceptional Teachers

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Right outside the Flexible Learning Center in Rock Hill is a school bus with a sign on it district leaders hope will draw the attention of drivers who may be looking for a career as a bus driver.

It is part of a campaign effort, district Marketing Director, Aaron Sheffield says to bring in bus drivers to the district that is short about 20.

Along with bus drivers, the district also needs Exceptional Education teachers.

District Communications Director, Lindsay MaChak says the district currently has 20 teacher vacancies, 7 of those are for Exceptional teachers.

The district is offering a $500 dollar bonus for Exceptional teachers and is also offering information of alternate pathways to become an educator.

Those interested in those alternate pathways and applying for a position can visit this link: https://www.rock-hill.k12.sc.us/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=39&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=21529&PageID=1